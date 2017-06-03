Canada to Open 3 New Supervised Consumption Sites for Drug Users

© Sputnik/ Sergei Venyavski Canadian First Nations Reserve Bars Outsiders to Help Stop Drug Flow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada is taking action to combat the current epidemic of drug overdose by opening three new supervised consumption sites in Toronto, Health Minister Jane Philpott said in a statement.

"Our government remains committed to combatting the current overdose epidemic and to taking swift action that will help save the lives of Canadians," Philpott stated on Friday. "Today, Health Canada granted the necessary exemptions from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for the operation of three new supervised consumption sites in Toronto."

The statement noted that evidence shows consumption sites save lives without increasing drug use or crime in the surrounding area.

Consumption sites also reduce hospital admissions due to the use of injection drugs and the transmission of diseases, the statement added.