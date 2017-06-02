© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Nord Stream 2 Investors Step Against European Conflict - OMV

ST.PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The deal was signed by Gazprom Neft First Deputy CEO Vadim Yakovlev and Johann Pleininger, OMV’s executive board member responsible for the upstream.

“Taking into account the large experience of OMV in the Middle East, particularly in Iran, I am sure that the joint geological assessment of the assets would be highly effective,” Yakovlev said, as quoted in the company's press release.

The deputy CEO noted that the Middle East is particularly important for Gazprom Neft's long-term strategic development, as the Gazprom subsidiary has already been conducting a number of high-profile projects in the region, most notably working on the Badra oilfield in the east of Iraq.

SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for business representatives, where crucial economic issues are discussed.