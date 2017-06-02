India Plans to Buy Several Regiments of S-400 Systems - Russian Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Rogozin said that Moscow and New Delhi were in talks on the exact volume of supplies and other details in regards to the deliveries of S-400 systems to India.

"The issue is not about divisions, the issue is about regiments. The regiments include divisions, the number of regiments defines the number of divisions," Rogozin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) when answering a question about New Delhi's plans to purchase several S-400 division sets.

The regiment set of S-400 comprises two brigades that include up to 12 launchers.

