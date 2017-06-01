Russia Probe Allegations Stem From Inability to Accept Brexit, Trump Victory

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage said in a statement on Thursday recent media allegations that he is a "person of interest" in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) probe into Russia and the 2016 US election come from the inability to accept the election outcome as well as the result of the UK referendum for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

"This hysterical attempt to associate me with the [Russian President Vladimir] Putin regime is a result of the liberal elite being unable to accept Brexit and the election of President Trump," the statement obtained by Newsweek read.