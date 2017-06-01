Modi Calls on Indian Firms to Join Russian Companies in Defense Projects

© AFP 2017/ STR Russia, India Set to Discuss Creation of Anaerobic Power Unit for Submarines

STRELNA (outside St. Petersburg) (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Indian companies to actively participate in Russia-India strategic partnership in the defense sector.

"We have recently agreed to boost our [India-Russia] strategic partnership in the defense sector, we have made political decisions in this respect and I encourage your [Indian] companies to participate in such political decisions so that they can determine for themselves how they can interact with Russian companies," Modi said at a meeting with representatives of Russian and Indian business circles on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.