Doha Ready to Hold Talks With Moscow at SPIEF - Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — High-ranking Qatari officials are attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to enhance cooperation with their Russian counterparts during the negotiations, however, no new contracts are expected, Qatari Ambassador to Russia Fahad Attiyah told Sputnik on Thursday.

"During the forum no [new contracts are expected to be signed], but we are engaged in a permanent and continuing dialogue with colleagues from the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The representatives of Qatar's sovereign fund of other governmental structures and the country's Finance Ministry are at the forum. All they attend [the event] to become engaged in the talks to improve the level of cooperation in all spheres," Attiyah said.

The diplomat added that Qatar had strategic partnership with Moscow in the sphere of energy.

SPIEF kicked off in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg earlier in the day and will continue until Saturday. The international event gathered representatives of dozens of countries several world leaders. Sputnik News Agency is an official media partner of the forum.