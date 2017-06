ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Russian energy giant Gazprom is in talks with China on expanding cooperation on gas supplies via the eastern route, CEO Alexei Miller said Thursday.

"There are agreements that we will expand cooperation on supplies via the eastern route," Miller said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

A major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, SPIEF which kicked off on Thursday in Russia’s St. Petersburg and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik News Agency is an official media partner of the forum.