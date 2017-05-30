Register
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives with Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel for the cabinet meeting meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    Murky Waters: Europe Seeks Its 'Own Destiny' Amid Unclear US Policy

    AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Commenting on German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's recent statement that the United States has lost its status as a world leader, Russian expert Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky told Sputnik that the statement indicates the EU's desire to see more transparency in Washington's actions.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel watch as reporters enter the room before their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 17, 2017
    REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Merkel Insists She Has a 'Good Working Relationship' With Trump
    Earlier this week, the Der Spiegel magazine reported that German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had criticized US President Donald Trump's administration, saying that the United States has lost its status as the leading power in the Western world.

    The top German diplomat pointed to the "failure of the US as an important power" in the Western "community of values" and called for opposition to the policy pursued by the White House.

    In his opinion, Washington's current isolationist course negatively affects global affairs.

    Gabriel stressed that with US President Donald Trump entering office, the balance of power in the international arena has changed. "The West has become a bit smaller," he said.

    Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe should not rely on others any longer, and that the EU countries should decide their own destiny.

    "We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," she stressed, adding that Germany and other European countries would do their best to stay on good terms with the US and the post-Brexit UK. We have to fight for our own destiny," she said.

    German media attributed Merkel's remarks to the unsatisfactory outcome of the negotiations between the German and American delegations at the recent G7 summit in Italy.

    In an interview with Sputnik, expert Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky of the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics, for his part, said that the statements made by Merkel and Gabriel are connected with the uncertainty of US foreign policy.

    "This can be explained by the fact that there is no transparency related to the US policy. Trump has already been in power for quite some time, but no decisions have yet been made on what Washington's foreign policy will be," Ofitserov-Belsky said.

    He referred to a struggle that pitted Washington's "highest halls of power" with President Trump in a bid to force him to adopt the foreign policy course pursued by predecessors. 

    "Trump is not giving up, and there is no certainty [about US foreign policy]. In this vein, the statements by Sigmar Gabriel and Angela Merkel aim to encourage Washington to take a more or less predictable position on the matter as soon as possible," Ofitserov-Belsky added.

    In addition, he noted, it is necessary to take into account the fact that Merkel had made her statements during her pre-election campaign.

    "She [probably] wanted to capitalize on her positioning herself as the leader of Europe. [It seems] that she wanted to make it plain  that the US is no longer a staunch ally of Europeans as it was before and that only Germany can unite the whole of Europe and become its leader," Ofitserov-Belsky concluded.

    German Chancellor and head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel drinks during the Trudering festival in Munich, Germany, May 28, 2017
    REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle
    Merkel Wins Over Bavarian Beer Tent With 'Can't Rely on Others' Dig at Trump
    Commenting on Merkel's call for Europe to take its fate into its own hands, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said that the European Union and the United States should sort out bilateral relations on their own, and that the matter does not bother Moscow.

    "The US side and the Europeans should tackle their relations by themselves, this is not our concern," Peskov told reporters.

    He noted that although Russia is part of Europe, the country had always relied on itself alone throughout the centuries.

    Merkel Hints Europe Can No Longer Rely on US, Britain
    Germany Has 'Equally Bad' Relations With Russia and US 'Because of Merkel'
    Hey Sugar! Sweet and Edible Merkel, Trump on Display at Choco Festival in Turkey
    What's Behind Trump, Merkel Divide on NATO
