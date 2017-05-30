Indian PM Offers Germany to Boost Data Exchange to Ensure Cybersecurity

© Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi Indian PM Modi to Visit Russia, Germany Starting May 29

–

BERLIN (Sputnik)India and Germany should boost data exchange to ensure cybersecurity, which is a very urgent issue, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

"Cybersecurity is also a very big challenge. Every moment there are new problems arising in the context of cybersecurity and that has to be addressed in real time. I think intelligence sharing is a key to resolving all of these cyber-related issues at the soonest," Modi said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The prime minister added that India proposed to develop cooperation in the area of cybersecurity with Germany.

Modi arrived in Germany as part of his six-day European trip, which also implies visiting the Russian city of St. Petersburg where the prime minister will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and the 18th Russia-India summit.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!