West to Lose Russia as Partner in Fight Against Terrorism If Sanctions Enhanced

"Today, the G7 leaders expressed readiness to enhance sanctions against Russia, and, thus, confirmed that they are not going to really resist to international terrorism. It is absolutely failed project without Russia… 'Sanctioned' Russia objectively cannot be a partner for the West. We are quite capable to provide Russia's security with our own forces," Klintsevich said as quoted by his press service.
"I do not know, what they are going to enhance… I think this is an unproductive decision. Instead of putting pressure on Ukraine in order to reach the implementation of the Minsk agreements as soon as possible, they are trying to impose sanctions against Russia. This is unreasonable," Chepa told Sputnik in an interview.
Earlier in the day, the G7 leaders adopted a communique during the group's summit in Italy stating that the G7 nations are linking the duration of sanctions against Russia to implementation of obligations under the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian reconciliation, while the restrictive measures could be enhanced if it is necessary.
All comments
Show new comments (0)