21:50 GMT +327 May 2017
    General view of the discussion table at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017

    West to Lose Russia as Partner in Fight Against Terrorism If Sanctions Enhanced

    First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich stated that 'sanctioned' Russia objectively cannot be a partner for the West.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.
    G7 Leaders Vow to Cut Off Sources of Terrorist Financing - Statement
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The West will lose Russia as the partner in fight against the international terrorism, including in EU states, if the sanctions against Russia are enhanced, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich said Saturday.

    "Today, the G7 leaders expressed readiness to enhance sanctions against Russia, and, thus, confirmed that they are not going to really resist to international terrorism. It is absolutely failed project without Russia… 'Sanctioned' Russia objectively cannot be a partner for the West. We are quite capable to provide Russia's security with our own forces," Klintsevich said as quoted by his press service.

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels
    EU Council Chief to Appeal G7 Leaders to 'Reconfirm' Russia Sanctions Policy
    According to Deputy Chair of State Duma's International Affairs Committee Alexei Chepa, the G7 leaders statement about a possibility to enhance the anti-Russian sanctions is unproductive.

    "I do not know, what they are going to enhance… I think this is an unproductive decision. Instead of putting pressure on Ukraine in order to reach the implementation of the Minsk agreements as soon as possible, they are trying to impose sanctions against Russia. This is unreasonable," Chepa told Sputnik in an interview.

    Earlier in the day, the G7 leaders adopted a communique during the group's summit in Italy stating that the G7 nations are linking the duration of sanctions against Russia to implementation of obligations under the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian reconciliation, while the restrictive measures could be enhanced if it is necessary.

