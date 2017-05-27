G7 Members Say Willing to Cooperate With Russia on Regional Crises

© REUTERS/ Stephane De Sakutin Trump Weighs Options on Climate Deal After G7 'Controversy'

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The members of G7 forum are ready to cooperate with Moscow to resolve existing regional crises, despite the current disagreements between the sides, the joint communique of G7 meeting in Italy's Taormina issued on Saturday read.

"Despite our differences with Russia, we are willing to engage with Russia to address regional crises and common challenges when it is in our interest," the communique read.

The G7 nations are linking the duration of sanctions against Russia to implementation of obligations under the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian reconciliation, while the restrictive measures could be enhanced if it is necessary, the leaders of the G7 states said in the communique on Saturday following the summit in Italy's Taormina.

"We recall that the duration of sanctions is clearly linked to Russia’s complete implementation of its commitments in the Minsk Agreements and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Sanctions can be rolled back when Russia meets its commitments. However, we also stand ready to take further restrictive measures in order to increase costs on Russia should its actions so require," the communique said.

The G7 leaders have also confirmed their commitment "to assisting Ukraine in implementing its ambitious and yet necessary reform agenda and commend Kiev for its progress to date."

