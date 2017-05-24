Russia, Philippines Sign Eight Cooperation Agreements

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Following the signing ceremony, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said that Moscow and Manila signed agreements that were devoted to cooperation in the fields of agriculture, defense, humanitarian issues, industry, nuclear energy, transportation, trade and tourism.

"I'd like to thank our host, the Russian Federation, especially President [Vladimir] Putin. On the instructions of President Duterte, [I'd like to express] our appreciation for his understanding of the situation in the Philippines and the necessity for President Duterte to return home andcut short his trip. We thank his excellency President Putin for most graciously adjusting his schedule," Cayetano said at a press conference.

On Tuesday, the Philippine leader declared martial law in the country's southern island of Mindanao following deadly clashes between government troops and Islamists. Following his announcement, the Philippine leader held a meeting with Putin before cutting his Moscow visit short to return to his country.