Register
22:38 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, left

    Russia, Philippines Sign Eight Cooperation Agreements

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    World
    Get short URL
    225340

    Russia and the Philippines on Wednesday signed a total of eight cooperation agreements at a ceremony held in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, left
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Pivot to Russia: Is Philippines Drifting Away From US Amid Putin-Duterte Talks?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Following the signing ceremony, Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said that Moscow and Manila signed agreements that were devoted to cooperation in the fields of agriculture, defense, humanitarian issues, industry, nuclear energy, transportation, trade and tourism.

    "I'd like to thank our host, the Russian Federation, especially President [Vladimir] Putin. On the instructions of President Duterte, [I'd like to express] our appreciation for his understanding of the situation in the Philippines and the necessity for President Duterte to return home andcut short his trip. We thank his excellency President Putin for most graciously adjusting his schedule," Cayetano said at a press conference.

    On Tuesday, the Philippine leader declared martial law in the country's southern island of Mindanao following deadly clashes between government troops and Islamists. Following his announcement, the Philippine leader held a meeting with Putin before cutting his Moscow visit short to return to his country.

    Related:

    Pivot to Russia: Is Philippines Drifting Away From US Amid Putin-Duterte Talks?
    Kremlin Comments on Duterte's Remarks on Possible Russia-China-Philippines Bloc
    Putin Says Russia, Philippines Have Good Potential for Multifaceted Cooperation
    Duterte's Visit to Russia: Philippines Wants to Avoid 'US Dictate'
    Tags:
    cooperation agreement, meeting, Rodrigo Duterte, Russia, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok