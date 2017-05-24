Daesh Adapts, Recovers Assets Despite Incurred Losses - Russia's FSB Director

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — According to the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, approximately 10,000 militants from Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members are fighting alongside terrorists in the Middle Eastern region.
"Despite the recent damage to Daesh, this structure successfully adapts to the changing situation and quickly restores its resource," Bortnikov said at a session among CIS member-states' security and special services.
Daesh terrorist group has occupied vast territories in the Middle Eastern states, such as Syria and Iraq, and has recruited militants from many different countries, including members of CIS, a regional organization formed by the former Soviet Union republics in the 1990s.
