Security Actions Infringing on Sovereignty Unacceptable - Putin

ZAVIDOVO (Tver Region, Russia) (Sputnik) — Putin's address, delivered by Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Tver Region, notes that "an effective solution to such large-scale and complex tasks requires the coordination of all members of the world community's efforts."

"At the same time, it is extremely important that measures to ensure regional and global security are undertaken on the basis of consolidated approaches while strictly observing the principles and norms of international law. Actions that infringe on the legitimate interests of sovereign states, as well as the practice of double standards, are categorically unacceptable," the message stated.

Security council secretaries, presidential aides, ministers and intelligence officials from over 90 countries arrived in Zavidovo National Resort for the security conference on Tuesday.

"I would like to emphasize that Russia is ready for closest interaction with all interested partners in confronting the threats and challenges facing humanity today," Putin's message said.