Azerbaijan to Back Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal

BAKU (Sputnik) – Azerbaijan calls for the extension of the agreement on oil production reduction, as it believes it to be effective, Azerbaijan Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said Friday.

"The decision [to introduce oil output cuts] was effective and it paid off. Therefore, the position of the Azerbaijani side is that the agreement on the production reduction should be extended. Azerbaijan will support the decision which will be made at the Vienna meeting in relation to production cuts to achieve price stabilization," Aliyev said as quoted by his press service.