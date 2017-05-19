US-Led Coalition Strike in Syria Unacceptable - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

© AFP 2017/ US NAVY / MC2 JACOB G. SISCO US-Led Coalition Says Conducted Show of Force Prior to Strike in Syria's An-Tanf

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)The latest US-led coalition airstrike in Syria affects the political settlement process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennadiy Gatilov said Friday.

"Any military actions entailing the aggravation of the situation in Syria certainly influence the course of the political process, especially such actions that were committed against the Syrian armed forces," Gatilov said.

He noted that the potentially deadly coalition strike near the southern town of At Tanf, announced on Thursday, is "absolutely unacceptable" and in "violation of Syria's sovereignty."

"This was not an operation against the Daesh [Daesh jiahdist group banned in Russia] or the Nusra Front," Gatilov said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!