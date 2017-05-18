Register
04:24 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A United Airline Airbus A320 aircraft lands at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 11, 2017.

    Canada to Reform Travel Rules, Ban Forced Passenger Removal After #DraggingGate

    © REUTERS/ Kamil Krzaczynski
    World
    Get short URL
    0 6110

    Canada is set to introduce a new set of transport regulations that will address a number of passenger rights issues that were highlighted by an April scandal, in which a man was forcefully dragged off of an overbooked United Airlines plane in the US.

    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Louis Nastro/File Photo
    Oops! Cockpit Access Codes for United Airlines Published Online
    Canada is about to overhaul its transportation regulations, thanks to a new bill has introduced Tuesday by Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.

    A major motivator for the move was the April incident, in which 69-year old David Dao was forcefully dragged from an overbooked plane in Chicago. Dao sustained a concussion and a number of other injuries.

    According to Garneau, such actions will not be tolerated in Canada, and people who are paying passengers can not be removed from a plane by force.

    "We have all heard recent news reports of shoddy treatment of air passengers," Garneau told reporters. "Such incidents will not be tolerated in Canada. When Canadians buy an airline ticket, they expect the airline to keep its part of the deal."

    According to the new set of regulations, air companies will be explicitly banned from forcefully removing passengers. Instead, they will be obliged to offer a minimum compensation for those who volunteer to leave the plane.

    If nobody agrees, it will be up to the airline company to raise the compensation, according to CTV.

    The airlines will also provide compensation for damaged luggage. Currently, airlines are obliged to compensate for damaged or lost luggage, but each company is free to determine their own figures. Certain changes will be made to address luggage transportation standards, in particular on how musical instruments must be transported.

    "There are rules at the moment but they're rather opaque to the average flyer," said Garneau.

    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Louis Nastro/File Photo
    United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Violently Deplaned Passenger
    Air carriers will also have to develop and publish a set of compensative measures for delayed passengers. They will also need to ensure passengers delayed due to weather complete their travel.

    New foreign ownership limits for airlines are also included, as it the requirement that railways install voice and video recorders in locomotives and generally improve transparency and efficiency in the freight rail industry

    At this stage, the document lacks specifics; in particular, Garneau said he is considering penalties, but there are none in the legislation right now.

    However, there is a certain amount of skepticism regarding Garneau's ideas. According to Gabor Lukacs, an air passenger rights advocate, the Canadian Transportation Agency's statistics show it fails to act on complaints. While in 2013-14 the agency acted in 230 cases, in 2015-16 that number fell to 64, despite the Agency receiving roughly the same number of complaints — around 500 — every year, Lukacs said.

    "I am profoundly concerned that the same biased body which in the past three, four years completely failed to enforce our rights is going to be in charge of developing regulations and then enforcing them," he said in an interview. "This makes absolutely no sense and this is nothing short of entrusting the fox with guarding the hen house."

    Related:

    Delta Tosses Family Off Flight After They Refuse to Give Up Toddler’s Seat
    Lawyer of Bloodied United Passenger to Represent American Airlines Mom
    More Air Abuse: Another US Airline Shamed by Bad Employee Behavior
    Tags:
    Human Rights, airlines, legislation, Canadian Transportation Agency, Marc Garneau, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok