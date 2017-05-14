Stronger Together: Who Will Benefit From Putin's Visit to China's Key Forum

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing to take part in the One Belt, One Road international forum, focused on China's plan for developing Eurasian infrastructure and strengthening ties between the countries of the continent.

In 2013, China announced its new economic strategy, called "One Belt, One Way," which aims at developing the infrastructure in Eurasia that will allow the creation of a trade corridor directly supplying goods from the eastern to western part of the continent on favorable terms.

It encompasses two main directions of development: the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Beijing forum to discuss the current situation on the Korean Peninsula in light of North Korea's latest missile test.

"Of course, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has been discussed in detail [during the meeting]. The sides have expressed a mutual concern about the development of the situation and the growing tensions," Peskov said.

The Russian online newspaper Vzglyad, in turn, recalled that this is the first meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in 2017, and that the previous talks between the two leaders took place in November 2016.

Since then, the international situation changed significantly, Vzglyad said, referring to a chill in Russian-US ties and burgeoning relations between Beijing and Washington.

Even so, the newspaper added, the US Navy is still able at any time to block all the straits through which China conducts trade with Europe, the Middle East and Africa, something that will deprive China of the necessary energy resources and opportunities to export its goods.

"That is why the idea of a new silk road is of paramount importance to China which sees it as a project of direct land access to European and Asian markets. Moreover, it is a project which will help stabilize the situation in Central Asia and the Middle East. Last but not least, this is a project to add to the creation of a self-sufficient Eurasia," Vzglyad pointed out.

It is clear that that the project can only be implemented through the joint efforts of Russia and China, according to the newspaper.

"Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping also understand this, which is why the Sino-Russian ties received such a boost the joint work began. The choice made by them is of a strategic one, and it can be called a [political] course of the entire 21st century. It is no accident that Russia is now turning towards the Pacific Ocean [in terms of its foreign policy]," Vzglyad added.

It's safe to assume that there are no changes in the international situation that are capable of preventing Moscow and Beijing from sticking to the chosen course, according to Vzglyad.

Putin: Civilization project for the future,” as Putin called the New Silk Road, should bring stability and prosperity along its way. pic.twitter.com/iwZKGaWMjB — One Belt One Road (@OBORCHINA) 14 мая 2017 г.

In this vein, the newspaper referred to Xi Jinping's message to Vladimir Putin last month, in which the Chinese leader said in particular that right now, Russian-Chinese ties "are rightfully called a model of relations between the great powers."

Xi stressed that "these very strong and mature tries" are the relations of "strategic interaction and strength."

In the meantime, Putin said during Sunday's meeting with Xi that the governments of Russia and China are preparing a package of documents on common projects that are expected to be signed in the course of the Chinese President's official visit to Moscow.

"At the bilateral track I consider your upcoming working visit to the Russian Federation to be the key event. We are waiting for you… Our government, the presidential administration, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China are preparing the package of documents, including the action plan to implement our strategic initiative for the coming years," Putin said.

According to him, bilateral trade turnover increased by 37 percent in January-March 2017, and its structure has changed with the increased share of machine and agriculture products.

Putin also congratulated his Chinese counterpart with the successful start of the "One Belt, One Road" forum, and said that Russia and China need new cooperation mechanisms and the removal of barriers in the economic sphere.

Xi, for his part, welcomed Putin's participation at the forum, and said that his speech at the opening ceremony gave a powerful signal of the intention of Russia and China to promote the formation of the open world economy and deepening of regional cooperation between the two countries.

