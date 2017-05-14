Joint Potentials of EAEU, SCO Could Become Basis for Eurasia Partnership - Putin

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)The combination of potentials of such international organizations and initiatives as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the One Belt, One Road could become a basis for the partnership in the Eurasian region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

"I consider that unification of potentials of such formats of integration as the EAEU, the One Belt, One Road, the SCO and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN] could become a framework for creation of a big Eurasian partnership," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China.

The president added that Eurasian countries could work out a positive agenda focusing on settlement the existing issues and to show the international community the example of a common future.

"We should show the international community an example of joint, innovative, constructive future, based on fairness, equality and respect of national sovereignty, based on the norms of international law and on the unbreakable principles of the United Nations," the Russian leader said.

The Chinese capital is currently hosting the two-day international forum organized within the framework of the so-called One Belt, One Road initiative. A total of 29 heads of state and numerous experts and officials are participating in the Beijing event.

