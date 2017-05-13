–

BEIJING (Sputnik)Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan the situation in the Middle East during the meeting in Beijing ahead of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"A peaceful, stable and developing Middle East is in the common interests of the international community. China intends to strengthen contacts with all respective parties and to contribute to the Middle East achieving peace and stability as soon as possible," Xi said as, quoted by the ministry.

In turn, Erdogan said that Turkey intended to maintain contacts with China on the situation in the Middle East.

Erdogan added that in the framework of the implementation of the One Belt, One Road strategy Turkey plans to strengthen cooperation with China in the spheres of investments, transport, Internet and building infrastructure.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also noted that Xi and Erdogan together observed the signing ceremony of documents on cooperation between Beijing and Ankara in the field of culture, judiciary system, communications sphere and others.

The high-level international forum dedicated to the "One Belt, One Road" initiative is scheduled to take place in Beijing on May 14-15. According to media reports, the forum has attracted 29 national leaders, while 80 other countries are sending lower-level officials to the event.

