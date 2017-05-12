Register
13:28 GMT +312 May 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony of documents following their talks in Beijing. File photo

    Chinese-Russian 'Strategic Partnership Taking Shape of an Alliance'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian political analyst Sergey Sanakoyev focused on the current level of the Moscow-Beijing ties which he said is already starting to look like an alliance.

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Strategic Triangle: Trump Charms Xi to Try to Break Moscow-Beijing Partnership
    Earlier this week, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin will take an active part in the international One Belt, One Road forum which will be held in Beijing on May 14-15.

    For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to pay an official visit to Russia in early July, according to media reports.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Sergey Sanakoyev, head of the Russian-Chinese analytical center, specifically pointed to an "unprecedented level" of relations between Beijing and Moscow which he said is confirmed by regular meetings of the two countries' Presidents.

    "It is hardly possible to give an example of another two countries that would have such a strategic partnership like Russia and China. The meetings of the two countries' heads of state take place several times a year at a variety of venues. In the coming days, another meeting will be held," Sanakoyev said referring to Putin's participation in the One Belt, One Way forum.

    Mentioning an upcoming visit by the Chinese President to Russia, Sanakoev said that traditionally, similar visits come amid large-scale bilateral interaction on an intergovernmental basis.

    "Russia and China have the most extensive mechanism of intergovernmental contacts. The two have five intergovernmental commissions: on trade and economic cooperation, energy, social issues, as well as investment and regional cooperation," Sanakoyev said.

    A man rides with a Russian flag displayed on his pedicab in Beijing's Russian trade district of Yabaolu. file photo
    © AFP 2017/ LIU Jin
    Russia-China Trade Ties Likely to Make a 'Breakthrough' in 2017
    He added that bilateral collaboration is actively developing in a wide array of sectors.

    "In April, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 15 percent, according to statistical data. We have diversified energy trade routes and we are also expanding ties in non-energy sectors, such as aviation, space, communications and construction," Sanakoyev added.

    "Moscow and Beijing clinched a huge range of contracts that cannot be described in a few words. Relations between the two countries can be called a mature strategic partnership. Taking into account the existing tension in the world, this partnership is starting to look like an alliance," he concluded.

    Putin and Xi’s relationship seems strong. In November 2016, they held a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia- Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru's capital Lima, during which they discussed the development of bilateral ties.

    In March 2017, new Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan heaped praise on "a very successful cooperation" between China and Russia which he said will continue to develop in a similar manner in the future.

    "Bilateral cooperation between Russia and China is developing very successfully at the moment and both sides are very pleased. It will be equally auspicious in the future as well," Zhong said.

    He added that the two countries have a variety of tools at their disposal, which have played in important role in developing bilateral ties.

    Space
    © Photo: Pixabay
    China Considering Cooperation With Russia on Space Debris
    Trade between Russia and China grew 2.2 percent in 2016 and came to $69.525 billion, according to the most recent data from China's General Administration of Customs. Russian-Chinese trade revived last year after a decline in 2015.

    The two countries have been working on improving transport and postal service links as well as looking into ways of integrating various regional economic initiatives.

    In June, the sides agreed to start formal talks on coupling the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China's pan-Eurasian One Belt, One Road initiative.

