Lavrov Says Russia Sees No Potential for Conflict in Arctic

FAIRBANKS (Sputnik) — Russia sees no potential for a conflict in the Arctic region, Lavrov said at the tenth biennial Arctic Council ministerial meeting.

"Russia has, and will continue to ensure the Arctic remains a region of peace, stability and cooperation. There is no potential here for any type of conflict," Lavrov said.

© Sputnik/ Vera Kostamo Arctic Nations Sign Agreement on Scientific Cooperation in Region

The Russian foreign minister noted that the issue of reginal security was discussed during the ministers’ working dinner on Wednesday.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum comprised of the eight Arctic nations. Six international organizations representing Arctic Indigenous Peoples have a permanent participant status. There are currently twelve non-Arctic observer nations at the Council.

During the ministerial meeting, Finland took over the rotating Arctic Council chairmanship from the United States for the period 2017-2019.