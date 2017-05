NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin arrived on Wednesday in New Delhi to take part in a meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During his one-day visit, Rogozin is going to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The parties will reportedly discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, including the upcoming Modi’s visit to Russia and ways to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Russia and India prioritize expanded bilateral trade and economic cooperation with the IRIGC-TEC being the key mechanism of bilateral cooperation.