© AFP 2017/ Martin Schutt / dpa Germany to Consider US Proposals on NATO's Involvement in US-Led Anti-Daesh Op

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mattis arrived in Denmark's capital of Copenhagen earlier in the day.

"Secretary Mattis and Danish Minister of Defense Claus Hjort Frederiksen will co-host a meeting of senior leaders from 15 countries that are key contributors to the D-ISIS military campaign," the release stated.

Mattis will also meet bilaterally with Frederiksen to discuss European security and the NATO alliance, and with Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen to reaffirm the two nations’ military ties.