Armed Syrian Opposition to Continue Astana Talks Participation Thursday

ASTANA (Sputnik)The Syrian armed opposition will continue its participation in Astana talks on Syria on Thursday, a source in one of the delegations who met with the opposition told Sputnik.

"Syrian opposition will return to participate in negotiations in Astana, " the source said following reports the previous day that the delegation had "suspended" its participation.

