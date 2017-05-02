Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria Truce at May 3 Meeting in Sochi - Ankara

© REUTERS/ Kadir Celikcan Turkey Reinforcing Border With Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss consolidating the ceasefire in Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at their meeting in Sochi on Wednesday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said.

"The presidents will discuss, among other issues, the strengthening of the ceasefire regime, the situation with prisoners and issues of mine clearance," Mustafa Yurdakul, the ministry's deputy director for Syria policy, told reporters Tuesday.

Turkey views positively Russia's proposals on monitoring the situation in Syria that it has officially received, expecting to reach a common understanding on the document at high-level talks this week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"We formally received these proposals. This will be the main topic of discussion in Astana and Sochi, of course, at the meeting of the Russian and Turkish presidents on May 3," Mustafa Yurdakul, the ministry's deputy director for Syria policy, told reporters.

Russian proposals on de-escalation in Syria set out a possible deployment of guarantor states' armed groups to the country for ceasefire monitoring. The offers, provided to Syrian opposition members and seen by Sputnik, also foresees the short-term creation of a joint working group to elaborate a plan with de-escalation borders.

"We consider these proposals positively. This is a document we can clarify during the discussions. We hope that we will be able to realize these ideas," Yurdakul said.