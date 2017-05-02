China, UAE Seek to Expand Cooperation in Various Spheres - Chinese FM

© AFP 2017/ HOANG DINH NAM India Seeks to Strengthen Relations With ASEAN Bloc to Counter China

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plan to expand bilateral cooperation in various spheres, particularly in the oil industry, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

"We will further expand the scope of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, we will work on strengthening cooperation and upgrading industries [of the two countries]," Wang said at a joint press conference with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah Zayed Sultan Al Nahyan.

According to Wang, China and the UAE noted importance of expanding partnership in the sphere of oil and gas, construction of ports and other fields. Wang added that the countries intended to explore potential cooperation in nuclear energy, aviation and aerospace industries.

The Chinese top official pointed out that Beijing and Abu Dhabi sought to enhance and strengthen strategic and mutual political trust.

The UAE minister highlighted in turn that development of economic relations and trade between China and Arab Emirates was extremely important not only for the two countries but for the whole region as well.