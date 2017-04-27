Register
21:41 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Anti-government protesters throw stones from a highway overpass at a passing police patrol in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, April 24, 2017

    EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Decrying Crackdown on Protesters in Venezuela

    © AP Photo/ Fernando Llano
    World
    Get short URL
    13902

    The EU Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the 'brutal repression' exercised by the Venezuelan security forces, as well as irregular armed groups, against the peaceful protests, as a result of which more than 20 people have died and many wounded, according to official statement.

    President of Syria Bashar al-Assad. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Assad Says Washington Behind Conflicts in Syria, Venezuela - Interview
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU Parliament adopted a resolution which condemns the alleged ongoing repression of those Venezuelans protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, the organization said in a press release Thursday.

    "Parliament strongly condemns the 'brutal repression' exercised by the Venezuelan security forces, as well as irregular armed groups, against the peaceful protests, as a result of which more than 20 people have died and many wounded," the release read.

    According to the document the resolution was supported by 450 votes, while 35 parliamentarians voted against and 100 abstained.

    The parliamentarians condemned the violation of the democratic order in Venezuela, namely the recent suspension of the powers of the opposition-led National Assembly in favor of the country's Supreme Court. They called on the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to cooperate with international organizations on "measures that would enable the EU to restore full democracy to Venezuela."

    Opposition supporters use a shield reading Justice as they clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Venezuela Unrest Caused by US Hybrid Warfare - Defense Minister
    In the resolution, the EU parliamentarians urged Venezuelan authorities to release political prisoners, allow for a transparent election process by presenting an electoral calendar and stop depriving opposition of its political rights, and to ensure access of humanitarian aid into the country.

    Venezuela has been facing a wave of opposition rallies in recent months, which have resulted in dozens of killings and mass detentions. Amid the turmoil, the death toll has reportedly risen to 29. Opposition leaders have accused Maduro of seizing dictatorial powers and unleashing repression on peaceful protesters, according to media reports.

    Related:

    Assad Says Washington Behind Conflicts in Syria, Venezuela - Interview
    Venezuela Unrest Caused by US Hybrid Warfare - Defense Minister
    Venezuela's Maduro Starts Immediate Pullout From Organization of American States
    As Protests Rage in Venezuela, US Media Silent on Pro-Government Movements
    Tags:
    protests, European Parliament, European Union, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok