EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Decrying Crackdown on Protesters in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU Parliament adopted a resolution which condemns the alleged ongoing repression of those Venezuelans protesting against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, the organization said in a press release Thursday.

"Parliament strongly condemns the 'brutal repression' exercised by the Venezuelan security forces, as well as irregular armed groups, against the peaceful protests, as a result of which more than 20 people have died and many wounded," the release read.

According to the document the resolution was supported by 450 votes, while 35 parliamentarians voted against and 100 abstained.

The parliamentarians condemned the violation of the democratic order in Venezuela, namely the recent suspension of the powers of the opposition-led National Assembly in favor of the country's Supreme Court. They called on the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to cooperate with international organizations on "measures that would enable the EU to restore full democracy to Venezuela."

In the resolution, the EU parliamentarians urged Venezuelan authorities to release political prisoners, allow for a transparent election process by presenting an electoral calendar and stop depriving opposition of its political rights, and to ensure access of humanitarian aid into the country.

Venezuela has been facing a wave of opposition rallies in recent months, which have resulted in dozens of killings and mass detentions. Amid the turmoil, the death toll has reportedly risen to 29. Opposition leaders have accused Maduro of seizing dictatorial powers and unleashing repression on peaceful protesters, according to media reports.