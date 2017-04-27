Oil Output Deal Participants Meet 98% of March Goal - OPEC Chief

PARIS (Sputnik) — Parties to the oil output cutting agreement have meet 98 percent of their commitment last month against 94 percent in February, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Thursday.

Barkindo said at the International Oil Summit in Paris that positive sentiment is returning due to expectations of further compliance growth among OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

In January, the first month of the so-called Vienna Agreement, commitment stood at 86 percent, Barkindo noted.