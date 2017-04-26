Register
19:55 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, Afghan security forces and volunteer militias stage on their way to Kunduz, Afghanistan to fight against Taliban fighters

    Moscow Ready to Provide Platform for Talks Between Afghanistan, Taliban

    © AP Photo/ Naim Rahimi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11320

    Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said that Moscow is ready to host possible negotiations between Afghanistan and the Taliban terror group, outlawed in Russia.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow is ready to provide a platform for future negotiations between Afghanistan and the Taliban terror group, outlawed in Russia, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said Wednesday.

    "The dialogue is a need and that terror attack showed its need. In order to prevent such terror attacks, it is necessary to come to the negotiating table. Russia is ready to provide a platform and it is necessary to agree on peace instead of waging a war," Kabulov told reporters referring to the Friday's attack on a military base near the city of Mazari Sharif in northern Afghanistan that killed over 100 people.

    Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers keep watch at the gate of an army headquarters a day after an attack in Mazar-i-Sharif, northern Afghanistan April 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Anil Usyan
    Afghan Defense, Army Chiefs Step Down After Taliban Attack - Presidential Office
    He also said that the meeting in Moscow sent a signal to the Taliban and the Afghan government on the need for peace talks.

    "The consultations were a signal both to the Taliban and the Afghan government, the next step is up to them," Kabulov said, adding that the date of the next meeting remains unknown.

    Earlier in April, the fifth Afghanistan peace conference was held in Moscow. It was attended by 11 countries, including Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Afghanistan and a number of Central Asian states. The United States refused to attend the meeting.

    Related:

    Efforts to Facilitate Afghan Gov’t, Taliban Talks Needed
    Afghanistan to Fight Taliban, Remain Open for Peace Talks - Ex-Envoy
    Afghanistan, Taliban Discuss Possible Resumption of Peace Talks - Reports
    Taliban's Refusal to Renew Talks With Afghan Gov't Will Escalate Conflict
    Tags:
    Russian Foreign Ministry, Zamir Kabulov, Afghanistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok