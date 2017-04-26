UN-Proposed Counterterror Office Good for Global Anti-Terror Fight - OSCE

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Responsible for Terror Attacks in Damascus Must Be Held Accountable - UN Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A counterterrorism office under the UN auspices proposed by the organization's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be useful to improve effectiveness of fight against terrorism by consolidating various UN units dealing with this threat, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Lamberto Zannier told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There is no OSCE position on that but personally, I believe, it is a good idea as we need to step up and to bring the UN various units dealing with this issue in different ways together to improve the effectiveness of the international community in addressing these issues," Zannier said on the sidelines of the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

Earlier in the day, UN Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman read out a statement from Guterres at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security, urging the UN member states to support the establishment of a new counterterrorism office under the UN auspices, aimed at strengthening cooperation and increasing impact on the ground.

The proposal to establish a new counterterrorism office was announced by Guterres in February.

