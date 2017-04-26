Register
16:54 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman holds a placard reading censorship as she takes part in a demonstration called by the Dignity Marches platform against the new public security law, dubbed ley mordaza (gag law), in Madrid on January 25, 2015

    Paris Expresses Concerns Over Deteriorated Situation With Press Freedom

    © AFP 2017/ DANI POZO
    World
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    France is concerned about the alarming deterioration of the situation with press freedom in the world, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said Wednesday, referring to a recent report by an international human rights organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

    A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan
    FBI ‘Witch Hunt’ for Dissenting Media May Threaten Press Freedom in US
    PARIS (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, the RSF published its annual World Press Freedom Index that showed an increase in the number of countries with severely restricted press freedom, stressing that attacks on the press have become commonplace. The RSF stressed that the modern world reached an era of "propaganda and suppression of freedom, in particular, in democratic states."

    "In the context of rapidly spreading propaganda, rumors and false information, freedom of the press has never been so important. The task of informing [people] has become the first ever priority. And we must ensure unconditional protection of journalists," Nadal said.

    He noted that the protection of fundamental freedoms, especially freedom of expression and freedom of press was France's "foreign policy priority."

    The RSF report is being published annually since 2002. The rating of press freedom in 180 countries bases on the conditional indicator, formed on the responses of experts around the world to the questionnaire and on the number of acts of violence against journalists during the period under review. The top 10 countries in the list are Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Jamaica, Belgium and Iceland.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey Reveals European Countries’ Violations of Freedom of Speech, Press
    Asia Journalist Association: EU Resolution Violates Principle of Press Freedom
    Russia Media Should Not Come Under Fire if No Laws Violated – Press Freedom Body
    EU Resolution Against Russian Media Shows Falsity of Press Freedom in West
    Tags:
    press freedom, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok