Canadian Foreign Investment Grew at Slowest Pace in 6 Years - Statistics Agency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Canada’s direct investment overseas grew only 1.4 percent in 2016, its slowest pace in the past six years, Statistics Canada said in a report on Tuesday.

"Canadian direct investment abroad rose 1.4 percent to $1,049.6 billion in 2016. Following several years of strong growth, the stock of Canadian direct investment abroad increased at its slowest pace in six years in 2016," the report stated.

The statistics agency attributed the slowed investment growth primarily to a strengthening Canadian currency which offset strong investment activity of about $59.1 billion throughout the year.

The Canadian dollar gained strength against the US dollar, British pound, the Euro and other major currencies.

At the same time, foreign direct investment in Canada grew 4.7 percent to $825.7 billion in 2016, mostly through investment in existing affiliates by the United States and European Union.

