Russia's Deputy FM, UN's De Mistura Discuss Syria Settlement Prospects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura have discussed in Geneva the prospects of Syrian political settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"An exchange of views took place on the course and prospects for a political settlement in Syria with account for recent political contacts in various formats," the statement said.

The participants of the consultations stressed the need for further efforts on the part of all key actors "in order to strengthen the regime of cessation of hostilities, solve the humanitarian problems of the Syrian population, and involve relevant UN organizations in the process of demining," it said.