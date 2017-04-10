Google Fact-Checking Tool Worse Than Censorship - French Activist

"It's worse than censorship. In fact, this is Orwell's '1984' with its Ministry of Truth, which says what is good and what's bad. I believe that we are going straight to the point of total censorship," Chollet said.
He added that there would be several hundreds or thousands of fact-checkers, mainly from the US mainstream media like The Washington Post and The New York Times.
According to Google, the new feature was introduced as a part of its efforts to help combat the spread of misinformation and fake news. Fact checks would not be provided by the company itself and would instead use fact-checking findings from such web sources as PolitiFact and Snopes. According to the company's blog, the international fact-checking community currently consists of 115 organizations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people." former president John F. Kennedy
Trihalo42