Register
17:23 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen gestures during a meeting in Lille, northern France, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015.

    Israel Slams Le Pen's Remarks Denying French Role in Holocaust

    © AP Photo/ Michel Spingler
    World
    Get short URL
    310902

    The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned on Monday remarks by French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen denying France's role in the Holocaust.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Le Pen said that France was not responsible for rounding up more than 13,000 Jews in Paris during WWII. France’s responsibility for the so-called Vel' d'Hiv Roundup has been admitted by both former President Jacques Chirac and current leader Francois Hollande.

    The ministry added that anti-Semitism was once again on the rise in France.

    Tourists with umbrellas walk through the Holocaust Memorial on July 28, 2011 in Berlin.
    © AFP 2017/ Patrik Stollarz
    Closet Philanthropy: Mel Gibson Has Silently Supported Holocaust Survivors for Years
    According to the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), which monitors Jewish security in France, over 8,000 Jews have left France for Israel following a shooting at a Jewish school in Toulouse, and the attack on a kosher grocery store in Paris in 2015.

    The Council of Europe Anti-Racism Commission (ECRI) noted its concern about the high level of race-related crime and the rise of hate speech in France, as well as cases of attempted murder, particularly in connection with anti-Semitism.

    Le Pen leads in the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for April 23.

    Related:

    International Holocaust Remembrance Day
    'Like Hitler Did': Olympic Big Wig Compares Banning Russians With Holocaust
    German Far-Right AfD Party Votes to Expel Regional Leader Over Holocaust Remark
    'Memory and Truth are Our Weapon Against Evil' - Polish PM on Holocaust
    Tags:
    Holocaust, Israeli Foreign Ministry, Marine Le Pen, Israel, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok