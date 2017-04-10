Israel Slams Le Pen's Remarks Denying French Role in Holocaust

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Le Pen said that France was not responsible for rounding up more than 13,000 Jews in Paris during WWII. France’s responsibility for the so-called Vel' d'Hiv Roundup has been admitted by both former President Jacques Chirac and current leader Francois Hollande.
Israel condemns Marine Le Pen's statements that France isn't responsible for deportation of Jews from its territory during the Holocaust 1/4 pic.twitter.com/uUsB0HvepZ— Israel Foreign Min. (@IsraelMFA) 10 апреля 2017 г.
The ministry added that anti-Semitism was once again on the rise in France.
The Council of Europe Anti-Racism Commission (ECRI) noted its concern about the high level of race-related crime and the rise of hate speech in France, as well as cases of attempted murder, particularly in connection with anti-Semitism.
Le Pen leads in the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for April 23.
