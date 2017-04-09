–

MINSK (Sputnik)Russia will provide Belarus with a loan worth up to $1 billion, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said.

"It was even ordered to provide additional loans on good terms worth around one billion dollars," Semashko told Belarus’s ONT Channel in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Semashko added that Belarus would receive the third and fourth tranches of the loan by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development (EFSD) worth $ 300 million each.

