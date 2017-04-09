"It was even ordered to provide additional loans on good terms worth around one billion dollars," Semashko told Belarus’s ONT Channel in an interview broadcast on Sunday.
Semashko added that Belarus would receive the third and fourth tranches of the loan by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development (EFSD) worth $ 300 million each.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Had Ukraine stayed loyal they would have got the same better than IMF loan with all the harsh conditions attached especially now Russian receipts for oil up 15 Billion.
ivanwa88