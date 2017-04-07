Russian MoD Announces Measures to Bolster Syria Air Defense System

© REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy US Attack on Syria Airfield Shows Resolve Against Chemical Attack - Tusk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday its plans to bolster and increase the effectiveness of the air defense system in Syria after the United States carried out attacks against a Syrian armed forces airfield.

"In order to protect the most sensitive objects of the Syrian infrastructure, a system of measures to bolster and increase the effectiveness of the Syrian armed forces’ air defense systems,, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

Earlier the day, it was reported that the US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.