Register
17:48 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Sunflower

    Russia Eyes India’s Sunflower Oil Market Aiming to Topple Ukraine

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20970

    Russia’s Efko Group shipped 16,000 metric tons of sunflower oil to an Indian refiner in January this year. The company expects shipments to grow to 200,000 metric tons in the next few years, hoping to make a serious dent in Ukraine’s 88 percent share of the Indian market.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Aiming to become a serious player in Indian edible oil market, Russia’s Efko Group supplied 16,000 metric tons of sunflower or sunoil to an Indian refiner this January. The Indian sunflower oil market is dominated by Ukraine, which supplied 88 percent of imports to the country in 2015-16.

    Russia to Suspend Imports of Ukrainian Soy, Sunflower Seeds From August 1
    The import of sunflower oil increased sharply to 209,422 tonnes in February this year, from 87,028 tonnes in the year-ago period, according the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEAI). In the season ended in October last year, India purchased about 1.52 million tons of sunflower oil, as per SEAI data. Sunflower oil is mainly imported from Ukraine and Russia.

    In February 2017, Ukraine exported 442,000 metric tons of sunflower oil, according to data sourced from the website of UkrAgroConsult. Ukrainian exports primarily went to India, countries in the European Union and China.

    Meanwhile, Russia, stung by the sanctions imposed by Turkey, is looking to diversify its exports to India, which imports 70% of its edible oil.

    To meet India’s purchase criteria, Russian oil companies are upgrading their plants to meet ‘bleachability test’, which allow refiners to remove enough color from the crude product, according to Bloomberg.

    “East European countries like Ukraine have an advantage over other exporters like Argentina or US in sunflower oil due to geographic location, which helps them reduce freight costs and further helps in quoting a favorable price to Indian importers,” says Raghu Raman, a senior commodity expert working with New Delhi-based Agriwatch. “Although Ukraine dominates the share in sunflower oil imports, we also cannot miss the bigger picture that sunflower’s share is not even 20% in the overall edible oil basket.”

    Related:

    Russia Hands India Kudankulam NPP's 2nd Unit for Guarantee Maintenance - ASE
    Russia Gains Advantage as India’s Aviation Sector Accelerates
    Russia Plans to Deploy Extra Sunflower Radars Capable of Detecting F-35 Jets
    I See You: Russian-Made Sunflower Radar is Capable of Detecting F-35 Jets
    Tags:
    oil market, export, sanctions, India, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok