Russia Supports On-Spot Probe Into Idlib Attack, Not Remotely

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russia fully supports the call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to investigate the attack in Syria Idlib province, but it should be carried by experts on the spot rather than remotely, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"The UN Secretary-General called to fully investigate the incident, we fully support him. The investigations should be full and objective" Safronkov said. "We should put an end to the useless practice of carrying out investigations remotely."

On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian army for the attack.

After the incident, a source in the Syrian army told Sputnik that the Syrian army did not have chemical weapons and the allegations of the attack in Idlib could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

The United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have started investigating the incident.