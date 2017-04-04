Putin, Saudi King Call for Boosting Efforts in Fight Against Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud confirmed in phone talks on Tuesday the importance of boosting international efforts in the fight against the terrorist threat, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
"The heads of state confirmed the importance of activation of international efforts to fight the terrorist threat," the statement said.
The Saudi king expressed to Russia his deep condolences over Monday's terrorist attack in St. Petersburg that killed 14 people.
The statement also said Putin confirmed to the Saudi king the invitation to visit Russia.
