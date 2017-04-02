Russian PM Medvedev Congratulates Belarusian Counterpart on Unity Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Belarusian counterpart Andrey Kobyakov on Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day and noted that preservation of partner relations was a mutual duty.
"Our countries have special, time-tested, fraternal and partnership relations. It is our common duty to preserve and increase this heritage," Medvedev said in a letter.
Kobyakov in turn called the Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day "a landmark in the history of integration entities in the post-Soviet space."
Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day is celebrated annually on April 2. On this day in 1996 the Union State of Russia and Belarus was formed aimed at enhancing integration in various spheres between the two countries.
