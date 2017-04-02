Register
02 April 2017
    State colors of Russia and Belarus.

    Putin Notes Good Results of Integration Cooperation Between Russia, Belarus

    © Sputnik/ Andrei Aleksandrov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day and noted good results of integration cooperation of the two countries in the political, economic and other spheres, the Kremlin press service said Sunday in a statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) In his letter, as quoted by the press service, Putin stressed the relevance of the Union State for the citizens of Russia and Belarus and praised the results of the integration cooperation in political, trade-economic, scientific and research, humanitarian and other spheres, achieved since the Union State of Russia and Belarus was created in 1996.

    Putin also noted that the experience accumulated through joint work of Russia and Belarus helped to find optimal solutions to any complex issues as well as contributed to further development of mutually beneficial Belarusian-Russian relations.

    On Saturday, Lukashenko congratulated Putin on the forthcoming Unity Day and expressed confidence that Minsk and Moscow would continue integration based on the principles of equality.

    Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day is celebrated annually on April 2. On this day in 1996 the Union State of Russia and Belarus was formed aimed at enhancing integration in various spheres between the two countries.

      Drain the swamp
      Russia has spent a decade (and billions) catching up its defense with the great satan. All those cutting edge products, recently proved in Syria, should now be replicated in vast production lines and MBA teams to sell them, The great satan is selling junk at high prices, with the low ruble and earthy reliability Russian products are much cheaper and reliable, its a no contest.
