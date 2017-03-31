French Embassy Urges Nationals to Stay Alert Amid Recent Attack in China

"In this context the embassy calls on French community in China to be highly vigilant," the statement published on the embassy's website read.
The attack came few days after a Chinese citizen was shot dead following a standoff with French police in Paris on Sunday. The killing triggered rallies against police brutality and mass detentions.
Beijing voiced a protest to the French authorities over the incident on Tuesday, demanding to take steps to protect safety and rights of Chinese nationals in France.
All comments
Show new comments (0)