Register
01:44 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Canada’s Supreme Court Rules Medical Marijuana Legal in All Forms

    Green Light: Canada to Legalize Marijuana by July 2018

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    World
    Get short URL
    159 0 0

    Canada will reportedly be announcing legislation in April that will legalize marijuana by July 1, 2018.

    The promise of legalizing marijuana is often credited for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s election win in 2015. Speaking on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, an official confirmed that legislation is finally on the way.

    Marijuana
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    Israel Decriminalizes Recreational Marijuana

    Trudeau’s plan to legalize marijuana has led to stocks in the plant skyrocketing, especially after a study conducted by Deloitte estimated that recreational marijuana will become a $26.6-billion industry, surpassing sales of beer, wine, and spirits combined.

    A study titled Recreational Marijuana: Insights and Opportunities conducted by Deloitte last year estimated that there will be a demand for some 600,000 kilograms of marijuana annually, far more than is currently produced for medicinal purposes. The base retail market would be worth $4.9 billion to $8.7 billion annually, according to the study, while the ancillary market of growers, labs, and production would be worth between $12.7 billion-$22.6 billion, and the tourism, business taxes, licence fees and paraphernalia would be worth over $22.6 billion.

    "This will be done in a careful way to keep it out of the hands of children and youth, and to stop criminals from profiting," Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said in a statement. "In order to meet our commitment to legalize, the legislation will need to pass through the parliamentary process in a timely fashion."

    Licensing producers to make sure the supply remains safe will be handled by the federal government, while distribution and costs will be in the hands of the provincial governments.

    Related:

    Insurance to Cover Medicinal Marijuana in Canada – Human Rights Board
    Marijuana Legalization Process to Begin in Canada Next Spring
    Top of Trudeau’s Agenda? Legalizing Marijuana in Canada
    Canada’s Supreme Court Rules Medical Marijuana Legal in All Forms
    Canada's Major Opposition Leader: I'll Legalize Pot 'Right Away' if Elected
    Tags:
    Legalization, Marijuana, Justin Trudeau, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      So let me get this right... Canada wants to go into the marijuana selling business, Keep out al the criminals and do so under the tarp of legality? Are they even reading this garbage they are selling? They think they can keep marijuana under control like they think they control booze? They think that this is just another untapped taxation source? Tax. the real enemy of a Canadian.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok