Russian House Speaker Thanks OSCE for Supporting Counterterrorism Conference

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)Speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament Valentina Matvienko thanked on Monday the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) for supporting an international conference on combating terrorism.

"We are grateful to the OSCE PA for supporting the idea of holding the international conference on fighting against terrorism," Matvienko said, adding that no state was fully protected from a terrorist threat.

On March 23, Matvienko proposed at the security conference in Vienna to form an anti-terror committee under the aegis of the OSCE PA a day after a deadly terror attack in London, which left five people dead and about 40 injured. She praised the PA's contribution to regional security, noting, however, that its efficiency could be improved through closer cooperation in curbing terrorism and cyberthreats.

The OSCE is the largest regional security organization in the world, comprising 57 member states in North America, Europe and Asia.

