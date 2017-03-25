Serbian PM Plans to Discuss Economic Cooperation at Meeting With Putin

© AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic Is EU Planning to Drive a Wedge Between Russia, Serbia?

BELGRADE (Sputnik)On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Putin would hold talks with Vucic in Moscow on March 27.

"As part of the talks on the economic cooperation, we will discuss ways to increase [trade] volume, on account of the fact that the turnover is growing but the financial effect is lower due to the depreciation of the ruble and decline in oil and gas prices," Vucic said as quoted by the Tanjug news agency.

He noted that that the cooperation in the defense industry as well as in the military technical, culture and tourism areas will also be discussed during the meeting.

Vucic added that delegation meetings with the participation of Serbian Defense Minister Zoran Djordjevic and Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin were expected to take place on Monday after his meeting with Putin.

Vucic is the ruling coalition's candidate in the presidential election in Serbia, set for April 2.

