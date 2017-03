MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia does not interfere in the affairs of other countries, particularly on pre-election processes, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"We do not interfere in the internal affairs of other states, including the processes of preparing and holding elections," Lavrov said at a Russian Armed Forces General Staff Military Academy lecture.

He expressed indignation at "absolutely fictitious and most importantly not smart" media reports claiming Russia's "total influence on the electoral processes" in France and Germany.