Register
03:09 GMT +322 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Palestinian protestors stand facing the Israeli settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on December 30, 2016

    UN Official Forced to Quit in Wake of Report Exposing Israeli Apartheid

    © AFP 2017/ JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
    World
    Get short URL
    420550

    A high-ranking UN diplomat was forced to resign on Friday after refusing to withdraw a report lambasting Israel as an apartheid state, and international controversy is swirling.

    A climate activist demonstrates in Paris, Saturday, Dec.12, 2015 during the COP21, the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    ‘Uncharted Territory’: UN Climate Report Offers Grim View of Earth’s Future
    The UN report by Jordanian diplomat Rima Khalaf, which has come under attack by the UN secretary-general, states that there is enough evidence to assert that Israel is imposing an apartheid regime on the Palestinian people.

    Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resource & Organizing Center, told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker there is no doubt that Palestinians living in the state of Israel and in the occupied territory of the West Bank have experienced discrimination in all areas of their lives from Israel, which defines itself as a Jewish state.

    "There's about 1.7 Palestinians who have to live under the state of Israel as Israelis who carry Israeli passports, all of whom live as second- and third-class citizens with different laws within the state of Israel, that dictate how Jewish citizens are treated and what their rights are versus how non-Jewish citizens are treated and what their rights are," Kiswani said.

    She added that Palestinians living in the West Bank, Gaza or East Jerusalem also face injustice and deprivation of basic needs.

    "There is no way to dispute the fact that Israel as a Jewish-only state discriminates against all non-Jewish people and [those who] happen to be Arab."

    Kiswani pointed out that opposition to apartheid and racial discrimination is illegal in Israel.

    "There's a new law, for instance, that clearly states that anyone who supports the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement (BDS)… that seeks to isolate economically, politically and socially apartheid Israel, will not be allowed to enter the state of Israel. This includes people with the citizenship of Israel," she said during the Loud & Clear broadcast.

    Israeli Air Force F-15 jet. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    ‘Massive Exercise’: Seven Nations to Join Israel in Biggest Air Drill in Country’s History
    Khalaf, who headed the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), said UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged her to retract her commission's report after it sparked outrage in Israel and the US.

    Khalaf told reporters in Beirut she expected Israel and its allies to be critical of the report and to pressure the UN secretary-general into demanding its withdrawal from the ESCWA website.

    "In order for the United States to continue to control and repress the world, in order for imperialism to continue to play out, they need their proxy regime, that being the state of Israel," Kiswani said.

    "It's not a surprise that the government of the United States is outraged, because they should be outraged at the fact that they too are complicit with what's happening, and it exposes them just as much as it exposes the state of Israel."  

    Mike Prysner, a journalist with TeleSur who recently visited the West Bank, said in reality it is not only illegal to voice dissent, but simply to be Palestinian.

    "There's absolutely no accountability for anyone who commits an active murder against a Palestinian, but Palestinians will go to jail for the rest of their lives if they don't turn around when someone calls them," he told Radio Sputnik.

    "They have official laws that say it's illegal to take part in a protest, to support the BDS movement… But in reality, the vast majority of Palestinians in Israeli prisons… are there for doing absolutely nothing."

    In recognition of her "courage and support" for the Palestinian people, Khalaf has been awarded the Palestine Medal of the Highest Honor. Tel Aviv condemned the move as an act of diplomatic war, saying it is an "outrageous" decision to honor the former UN official for her "libel."    

    Related:

    Israel Denies Reports of Second Summoning of Envoy to Russia
    Syria Urges UNSC to Condemn Israel Over Attack on Palmyra
    White House Proposes $3.1Bln to Support Israel's Security in 2018
    Tags:
    discrimination, apartheid, West Bank, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      absolutely truth! if something like, even far about, would happen in any other State, the whole world would consider it a dictator place...
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      U.S wants to dominate the PLANET. Russia is TOO weak mentally to stop that.
      U.S is smelling VICTORY in Syria. All this extra troops etc, MUST have a purpose. To end RAQQA? You can with 5,000 or less.
      RAQQA is NOT so difficult. And can easily be ended.
      There are ways to FLUSH them out.
      The worst be evacs, to house the possible flood ahead of time.

      SO I believe TRUMP wants the OIL and resources of SYRIA by FORCE. And may divide Syria in parts. Russia would be told to SHUT UP OR PUSH UP. Start a war or SHUT IT, is what it means.
      ASTANA maybe the LAST step before ASSAD be deposed.
      Unless Russia ends the DREAM. EVEN kids notice trhat NATO is looking for regime changes, while U.S , JAPAN handle China. Japan is actively pursuing to end all business with China , of other countries. Tell them NOT TO> Russia still trying to figure what to do, instead of go with China and get resources.
      Conquer the world too. THIS is how WW2 began. Reason many talk about WW3.
      And West HATES Russia and ALL Russians. The idea is that people don't ;leap when NATO attack Russia IF it tries to stop the coups.
      U.S, Germany and E.U , want to go to the meting of the tribes. For the DEERS Husbandry? That's ALL they talk about. NO. Influence and REGIME CHANGES and create wedges.

      Russia MUST get there ahead. And be vigilant. Or they will split Siberia.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Lol. It's ok. People know what the scum Israels are doing. Murdering palistians in order to steal their land.
      Israels think they can hide this. Lmao.
      The bill will come due sooner or later.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Trump Winery Cartoon
    Make America Great Again with Cheap Foreign Labor
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok