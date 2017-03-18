Register
    In this Sunday, March 20, 2016 file photo, volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dingy as they arrive at the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey.

    Turkey, EU Should Continue to Cooperate Amid Ongoing Tensions Commissioner

    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    EU Commissioner for Migration said that Turkey and the European Union should continue to work together to manage migration, fight against terrorism and ensure peace in the region amid ongoing tensions between Ankara and several EU countries.

    File photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Syrian refugees burst into Turkey after breaking the border fence and crossing from Syria cross into Turkey
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Turkish Interior Minister Threatens to Send 15,000 Migrants to EU Monthly Amid Dispute
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Turkey and the European Union should continue to work together to manage migration, fight against terrorism and ensure peace in the region amid ongoing tensions between Ankara and several EU countries, EU Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said.

    “Turkey needs the EU and the EU needs Turkey – to better manage migration, to jointly fight terrorism, to bring peace and stability in the wider region,” Avramopoulos said in an interview to the Hurriyet Daily newspaper on Friday on the first anniversary of a migration deal between Ankara and Brussels.

    He called Turkey and the European Union “historical partners” and urged to focus on mutual interest, avoiding the situations that could undermine bilateral cooperation in these “turbulent moments” for both sides.

    The EU commissioner’s comments come amid Turkey's diplomatic row with the Netherlands and Germany. Earlier in March, authorities in several German cities banned Turkish officials’ campaign meetings ahead of a vote on the constitutional reform that would expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers, while the Dutch authorities refused landing for Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands. The relations between the states significantly worsened, with Turkish president comparing German and Dutch authorities' behavior to Nazism.

      avatar
      michael
      the age of reason is long dead in the region. It matters not the few individuals trying to be a voice of rational thought...
