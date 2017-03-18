“Turkey needs the EU and the EU needs Turkey – to better manage migration, to jointly fight terrorism, to bring peace and stability in the wider region,” Avramopoulos said in an interview to the Hurriyet Daily newspaper on Friday on the first anniversary of a migration deal between Ankara and Brussels.
He called Turkey and the European Union “historical partners” and urged to focus on mutual interest, avoiding the situations that could undermine bilateral cooperation in these “turbulent moments” for both sides.
The EU commissioner’s comments come amid Turkey's diplomatic row with the Netherlands and Germany. Earlier in March, authorities in several German cities banned Turkish officials’ campaign meetings ahead of a vote on the constitutional reform that would expand Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers, while the Dutch authorities refused landing for Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was to meet with Turkish expats in the Netherlands. The relations between the states significantly worsened, with Turkish president comparing German and Dutch authorities' behavior to Nazism.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete the age of reason is long dead in the region. It matters not the few individuals trying to be a voice of rational thought...
michael